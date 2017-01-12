Three charged after raid of heroin house in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- Police raided a Cape Coral home Thursday with the help of the SWAT team, leading to three arrests on heroin charges.

According to Cape Coral Police, a search warrant was served on a house in the 100 block of SE 39th Street.

The department's Vice, Intelligence and Narcotics team searched the home and arrested three residents on numerous charges related to the possession, sale, and trafficking of heroin.

Arrested were:

28-year-old Trent Parker, charged with Sale of Heroin, Possession of Heroin (2 counts), Possession of Controlled Substance Without Prescription (Oxycodone), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

28-year-old Julie Applegate, charged with Possession of Heroin

49-year-old Sean Rivera, charged with Heroin Trafficking, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

All three were transported to the Lee County Jail.