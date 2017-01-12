Suspects sought, accused of cheating victims in a car selling scheme

LEE COUNTY, Fla. - Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a couple accused of scamming numerous victims in a car sales scheme. Robert Eugene Woodward, 46, and Madison Brooke Hall, 20, are being sought by law enforcement for several grand theft auto charges in Lee County.

"They would take in vehicles on consignment to sell them for other people," said Trish Routte of Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. "But then when they would sell those cars, they would never actually give the profits back to the real owner of the car."

"We've got a lot of people here who are out thousands, or even tens of thousands of dollars," she added.

Routte said Woodward, and Hall, using the aliases Donnie and Angel Williams, would buy and sell cars online through Ebay and other car sales web sites. She said that sometimes, they would sell cars that weren't theirs to sell, and give the buyer a fake title.

"It's not going to be until you either trade that car in, or you try to sell it to somebody else, that you're going to find out that this isn't a real title, and you don't actually own that car," Routte said. "You're actually in possession of a stolen car."

Routte said that by using the aliases Donnie and Angel, Woodward and Hall have made it tricky for law enforcement to track them down.

"But now that we know who they are, it's just a matter of finding where they're at," she said.

Woodward and Hall were spotted last week in Tennessee, driving a white Dodge Ram 1500 with North Carolina license plates. Routte said that anyone who has had contact with the couple - by phone, social media or otherwise - should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780 TIPS.

"Eventually they will serve their time here in Lee County," Routte said. "But we need to find them, and any information that people have on their whereabouts, we need to know that."

Routte said that in addition to the grand theft charges in Lee County, Woodward and Hall are wanted for fraud-related charges in the Carolinas and Georgia.