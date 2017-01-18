WATCH: Fishermen thrown from boat at 55 mph

LAKE SEMINOLE, GA -- It's a fish tale two college students won't soon forget.

21-year-old Hunter Bland and 20-year-old Conner Young were taking part in a fishing tournament on Georgia's Lake Seminole on Saturday when their boat malfunctioned.

A video camera on the boat captured the incident, in which you can see the two University of Florida students riding on the lake. Bland says they were going at least 55 miles per hour when suddenly, a malfunction in the boat's hydraulic steering system sent them flying overboard.

Luckily, they were both wearing life jackets. Besides a few bumps and bruises, they're both okay.