Florida adds prizes as incentive to python hunt

Allison Morrow
9:14 PM, Apr 24, 2017
9:17 PM, Apr 24, 2017

Burmese pythons can grow to be at least 23 feet long, and weight more than 200 pounds. Burmese pythons eat a diet of birds and small mammals. Although native to southeast Asia, they have been introduced into the population in Florida.  Photo - Malcom Singh

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FLORIDA - Get a python, get a prize.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officials announcing Monday that anyone submitting the location and a picture of a python on certain state-managed lands will get a t-shirt and get entered into a monthly prize drawings. 

According to FWC's Facebook page you could win a snake hook, custom engraved Yeti tumbler, Plano sportsman's trank, GoPro camera or Badlands backpack. 

An executive order allows people to remove pythons from 22 public lands without a hunting license or wildlife management area permit. The state is also paying more contractors to remove pythons from specific areas. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top