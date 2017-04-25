Florida adds prizes as incentive to python hunt

FLORIDA - Get a python, get a prize.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officials announcing Monday that anyone submitting the location and a picture of a python on certain state-managed lands will get a t-shirt and get entered into a monthly prize drawings.

According to FWC's Facebook page you could win a snake hook, custom engraved Yeti tumbler, Plano sportsman's trank, GoPro camera or Badlands backpack.

An executive order allows people to remove pythons from 22 public lands without a hunting license or wildlife management area permit. The state is also paying more contractors to remove pythons from specific areas.