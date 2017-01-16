Southwest Florida among hot real estate markets

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA -- Good news for home buyers and sellers in Southwest Florida. The website Trulia.com is naming Fort Myers and Cape Coral the second-hottest real estate market to watch in 2017.

The site factors in weather, job growth in the area, and vacancy rates over the past year.

Real estate experts say right now, we are in a sellers market, because we don't have a large inventory. But that isn't to say the market isn't good for buyers too.

"It's really good for both because we still feel that houses are going to continually go up in price," says Deann Nichols of Cypress Realty.

"Right now we are in between 4 and 6 months of inventory, depending on the area, which is a normal inventory," says Denis Fourgeau, president of Prime Realty.

Experts say just 5 years ago the area was averaging about 18 months of inventory, making it a tough market for everyone. Since then the area has seen a lot of growth in the past few years, something realtors believe is here to stay.

Trulia ranks Jacksonville as number one.