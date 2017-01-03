Sexual battery reported on FGCU campus

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Campus police at Florida Gulf Coast University have notified campus staff and students of a reported sexual battery from Sunday night.

According to a memo from FGCU Police & Safety, it happened around 9:30 p.m. in the North Lake Village student housing section.

The victim says two unknown males attacked her in the parking lot, then one sexually battered her while the other stood lookout.

The pair then fled the scene on foot.

The suspects are described as:

#1: White male, approximately 20 years old, 6' tall, thin build, wearing a blue baseball hat.

#2: Black male, 5'9" tall, light skin, medium build, short hair, wearing a black t-shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes.

If you have any information on this case, please contact UPD Detective Anderson at 590-1956.