Same name porta potties leads to inauguration controversy

8:51 AM, Jan 16, 2017

Inauguration staff is covering up the name on porta potties

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Presidential inauguration planners are angering a local porta-potty operator.

Thousands of portable toilets from a company called "Don's Johns" are being placed on the national mall. However, inauguration staff apparently realized the porta-potties were adorned with something similar the president-elect's name.

So the logos were covered with blue masking tape.

But Don's Johns is not pleased.  The company says it is sending its own people to peel that tape off.
 

