Salvation Army in SWFL helps 4,000 kids this Christmas

FORT MYERS, Fla--- The Salvation Army in SWFL is making the season brighter one toy at a time. Thousands of kids in the area will now have a present to open this Christmas thanks to generous donations from community members.

"We are able to put a smile on a child's face and give hope to families who might not have it otherwise," said Major Cheryl Gilliam.

On Christmas morning, 4000 kids will be grinning ear to ear.

"We are making sure every child has at least 3 or 4 toys with a stuffed animal and then some stocking stuffers," said Major Gilliam.

But it's not just gifts the families will receive. The organization will also hand out Christmas meals.

"Making sure they get their food and their chickens, then they are out the door and they are able to have a great Christmas," said Major Gilliam.

While the community has been extra generous in their gift giving, the organization said unfortunately the same isn't true for the Red Kettle drive. Major Gilliam said donations are slightly down, but thanks to a grant from the Richard M. Shulze foundation, they will match donations up to $200,000 allowing them to get one step closer to reaching their goal.

"So we need $130,000 more dollars to match that grant," said Major Gilliam.

You can donate by CLICKING HERE.

To donate by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769)