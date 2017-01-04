Push for stronger security after sexual assault at FGCU

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Police at Florida Gulf Coast University are still investigating after a student said she was sexually assaulted outside her campus apartment Sunday night at around 9:30 p.m.

The woman told police that two men attacked her in a parking lot outside of Building K at North Lake Village, and then took off.

FGCU student Katlyn Sullivan, who lives in nearby building, was still shaken Tuesday after hearing the of assault.

"I got an email the next morning that a student had been raped in the parking lot right next to my dorm," Sullivan said. "I could have done something. Someone could have done something if we had cameras."

Fox 4 reached out to FGCU's administration to find out if additional security cameras are being considered for common areas on campus.

University Vice-President Susan Evans wrote that the university already has a consultant reviewing their surveillance camera system, but said she could not comment on specifics such as where the cameras might be located, or how many there currently are around campus.

Sullivan, who is a hotline volunteer for Project HELP - a nonprofit organization providing help to those affected by sexual violence - believes that if more security cameras were on the way, it could prevent crimes such as Sunday night's assault, or help to catch the two suspects that got away.

"If we had any cameras anywhere, we could hold people accountable, but we can't," she said.



The suspects are described as:

#1: White male, approximately 20 years old, 6' tall, thin build, wearing a blue baseball hat.

#2: Black male, 5'9" tall, light skin, medium build, short hair, wearing a black t-shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes.

If you have any information on this case, please contact UPD Detective Anderson at 590-1956.