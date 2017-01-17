Nearly 100 false killer whales dead off coast of Southwest Florida

Nearly a 100 dolphins stranded off the coast of Southwest Florida in Everglades National park have died, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration reported Monday (NOAA).

The dolphins which are of the false killer whale species were first spotted on Saturday stranded off of Hog Key in Everglades National Park.

Despite rescue efforts by NOAA and other agencies, most of the false killer whales died including nine that were euthanized. In a tweet NOAA said 95 false killer whales were dead, 13 were unaccounted for and only one was alive as of Monday afternoon.

It is not yet clear what caused the pod to strand themselves. A marine biologist at the Bailey-Mathew's National Shell Museum told Fox 4 the dolphins may have gotten lost in the maze of mangroves in the national park.

"Down in that area in Everglades National Park it's very shallow; very easily for even a human to get lost navigating through those waters," said Stefanie Wolf, Marine Biologist.

NOAA officials say many of the false killer whales became entangled in thick mangroves. Wolf says it may have interfered with their ability to use echolocation to navigate the shallow waters.

"They use echolocation for navigation and so they very easily, and gently scoping coastlines, can have problems with their navigation," said Wolf. "It could have been that the family group was disoriented and that's why they ended up on the beach there and stranded," said Wolf.

A necropsy will be conducted to help determine the cause of the stranding. As of Monday afternoon the area of the park where the stranding occurred was closed.