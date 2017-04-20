KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A passenger flying into Kansas City International Airport faces a citation after video shows him shoving an airline employee.

Surveillance video captures a passenger and a pilot getting off an American Airlines flight just after 6 p.m on April 12. The passenger, Edward Foster, puts his phone in front of the pilot who swats it away.

Police say Foster pushed the pilot, causing him to trip backward over his luggage, leaving lacerations on his legs and a bruise on his forearm.

Foster told police the pilot, who did not fly the plane they arrived on that day, was blocking the aisle and being disrespectful to the other passengers onboard. Kansas City-based KSHB tried to contact Foster both at home and by phone, but was not successful.

The pilot involved was not flying the plane, just riding in the cabin. Foster faces a municipal assault charge and is due in court May 16th.