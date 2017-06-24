Nebraska Democratic party official fired for saying he wished Rep. Steve Scalise were dead

An official for the Democratic party in Nebraska has been fired after he was caught on tape saying that he wished Republican congressman Steve Scalise had died following an assassination attempt last week.



Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb has fired Phil Montag after a recording was leaked in which Montag expressed that he was glad that Scalise had been shot.



"I'm glad he got shot," Montag reportedly said according to the Omaha World-Herald. "I'm not gonna (expletive) say that in public."



"Well then what are you saying it to us for?" someone responded in the recording.

"I wish he was (expletive) dead," Montag replied.

Kleeb also reported Montag’s comments to local police, saying that she viewed the remarks as a possible death threat. As of Friday afternoon, Montag has not been charged with a crime.

Montag, who previously held a volunteer position as s co-chair of the Nebraska Democratic party’s technology committee, maintains that his comments were taken out of context.

“Like every decent American I am saddened and horrified by the shooting of Congressman Scalise,” Montag told the Omaha World-Herald. “I do not and did not wish for his death. I am hopeful that the entirety of the original, unedited recording will emerge so we can get to the truth of the matter.”

Rep. Scalise was recently moved out of the ICU, where he had been since he was shot in the hip during the June 14 attack

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.











