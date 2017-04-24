Two injured after car slams into crash scene on I-75

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people were seriously injured early Sunday morning in the aftermath of an otherwise minor car crash on Interstate 75.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 2:52 a.m., 32-year-old Lauren Richardson was northbound on I-75 on the overpass of the Luckett Road exit (#139) when she lost control of her car and crashed into the guardrail.

After the crash, 30-year-old Danielle Hagmann stopped at the scene to assist Richardson, who's car was partially blocking the inside lane of the interstate.

While the two were standing between their cars, another car approached the scene but was unable to stop in time, hitting the crashed car and pushing it into Richardson and Hagmann.

Both women were seriously injured and taken to Lee Memorial for their injuries.

The driver of the 3rd car suffered minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, and caused all northbound lanes to close for about two hours.