One in custody after vehicle hits deputy in Fort Myers

**UPDATE 9AM** -- The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirms that a vehicle did make contact with a deputy at the scene of the investigation reported below.

The deputy was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

They report one person is in custody in connection with the incident.

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A heavy deputy presence in Fort Myers early Monday, where two people have apparently been arrested.

It started just before 4 a.m. Monday morning in the area of Palm Beach Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office aren't releasing much information right now, but Fox 4 crews saw two men being taken into custody.

A medic was also at the scene earlier.

A Nissan Altima was moved from the scene, but it’s unclear if it was connected to the investigation.