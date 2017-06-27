Trial Begins for Charlotte County Man Charged in a Deadly Boating Accident

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. - The trial for a Charlotte County man charged in a deadly 2013 boating accident will begin on Tuesday.

A jury has been seated in the case of Bruce Vilardi. He is charged with boating under the influence and manslaughter.

Investigators say his boat collided with a jet ski driven be Lee Hollis of Kansas. Hollis later died from his injuries.

According to a toxicology report, Vilardi has a blood alcohol content level of nearly twice the legal limit.