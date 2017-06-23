Serious crash shuts down Midpoint Bridge

8:01 AM, Jun 23, 2017
6:13 PM, Jun 23, 2017

Westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of Midpoint Bridge were shut down but have since reopened after a serious crash, Cape Coral Police Department said. 

It happened at around 5:45 a.m. Friday morning.

Gail Smith, 52, of Cape Coral was driving when she suddenly lost control and crashed into the median, CCPD said.

Crews on scene say she was extracted from her car and rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Cape Police urge you to avoid the area if at all possible as a Major Crash Investigator, Forensics, and Patrol officers are on-scene.

 

