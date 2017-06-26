Pilot, victim identified in fatal Chico's Daycare plane crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- The Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce is identifying the pilot involved in the Chico's Daycare plane crash Saturday morning, as well as the passenger who died in the crash.

They say Cape Coral resident and vice president of ACRA Electric, Anthony Greco, was flying the plane when it crashed into the Chico's Daycare on Metro Parkway in Fort Myers.

Monday, the passenger was identified by the Lee County Sheriff's Office as 37-year-old Marc Scott.

Authorities say the plane took off from Page Field just minutes before crashing into the building, which was unoccupied at the time.

A manager who works at a business right across the street said she couldn't believe it happened. "It's just a scary thing. Every time a plane flies by now we are going to wonder, because you know they fly so low," says Camela McEachern of Cohen and Cohen Catering.

At last check, Greco is at Lee Memorial Hospital and in good condition.

The Chamber of Commerce Cape Coral issued a statement Sunday morning, reading in part: "We as a collection of community partners that Anthony, the Greco Family and ACRA Electric have been a long-time part of, stand ready to assist the family in any way necessary. As need arises we will reach out collectively to you. We will be updating you as information becomes available and is confirmed and ask that you respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

