North Fort Myers man accused of enticing a minor online

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- State police have arrested a North Fort Myers man who has been accused of sending nude photos of himself to a minor through social media.

38-year-old Daniel Kunrod of North Fort Myers has been charged with one count of use of a computer to solicit/seduce/entice a minor, a third degree felony and one count of promotion of a sexual act of a minor, a second degree felony.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, a 16-year-old girl in Nashville claimed Kunrod was sending her explicit chat messages through online chats, including nude photos and videos, and requested the same from her.

Agents arrested Kunrod Thursday and booked him into the Lee County Jail, where he remains in custody.

The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 20th Judicial Circuit.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online.