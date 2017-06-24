Mother smokes heroin with child in back seat, man arrested

NAPLES, Fla - - A mother was handcuffed after an undercover deputy watched her smoke heroin in a car while a small child watched in the back seat.

Collier County deputies say they observed a man exit a blue Dodge parked outside of the Gulf Coast Inn.

Within minutes he returned back to the car and drove toward the front entrance of the building where he parked.

Detectives say they witnessed Justin Benfield and Amber Nelson smoke heroin inside while a small child was in the backseat.

Deputies also found .9 grams of heroin hidden in a cigarette box while searching the vehicle.

Justin Benefield was taken to the Naples Jail Center.

He remain in jail on a $12,000 bond.

DCF was contacted and the child was taken into custody by a family member.