Lake Boyz suspect wins appeal, released on $1M bond

A suspected gang member in the Lake Boyz case, who happens to be the other brother of NFL player Sammy Watkins, has been released after an appeals court ruling.

Jari McMiller was among 21 men arrested in January on racketeering charges following a Fort Myers “Lake Boyz” gang investigation.

NFL player Sammy Watkins agreed to pay the million-dollar bond months ago but Judge Bruce Kyle denied the release twice.

The Judge claimed that Watkins had to prove the money wasn't tied to criminal activities and was being legally paid.

Jari McMiller’s attorney appealed the decision and won.