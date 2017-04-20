iPhone stolen at Lee County gym

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Lee County man put his iPhone 5 in a Planet Fitness locker, just to find it missing fifteen minutes after he started his workout.

"I workout over there pretty much every day," said Dillon Sherman, after he heard about the theft.

People who workout at the Planet Fitness off of Old McGregor Boulevard were shocked. "The fact that it can happen it that quickly, you know most people workout for like an hour so they definitely wouldn't catch that. 15 minutes? That's insane," said Sherman.

Some felt it could have just has easily been them who fell victim to Monday's robbery. "I was very surprised. We are in the good part of town, so it is shocking to hear that somebody would actually do that," said Suzzie Kay.

Dillon says this theft is going to make him rethink his gym routine. "I usually don't lock my locker while I'm in there, so I'm going to start doing that now because I don't want my stuff taken," he said.

He says it could have been a whole lot worse than just an iPhone that was stolen. "You probably are going to have your wallet and your keys, especially if you came here with your car. I mean God forbid someone stole your car by going in your locker and taking your keys and just ditched," said Sherman.

But Kay's suggestion of investing in a little extra security will always work out.

"Put a lock on your locker. When you get a gym pass they tell you to bring a lock," she said. "I mean if you are going to have a several hundred dollar iPhone in there, why not put a lock on your locker," she added.