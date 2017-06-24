Humming sound leads deputy to marijuana grow house

Deputies removed 134 marijuana plants from a Lehigh Acres home after a deputy noticed a loud buzzing noise coming from the residence.

A Lee County Deputy unintentionally discovered the marijuana grow house while working another assignment along Nimitz Blvd in Lehigh Acres.

The deputy says he noticed a loud humming sound coming from the transformer that supplies power to the home. When he got closer he heard a even louder buzzing sound emitting from inside the home.

The deputy who has experience as a narcotics detective says he also smelled a strong odor of raw marijuana.

According to the Deputy, the loud humming sound from the transformer was evidence that an extreme elevated amount of power was going into the residence. The deputy said the noise is similar to the sound of an industrial water cooled air conditioner, which officials say is used when growing marijuana indoors.

Jorge Fernandez, 42, was allegedly seen coming entering the home on three separate occasions. He was arrested Thursday on three felony charges in connection to the grow house.

According to LCSO, 134 marijuana plants were removed from the home.