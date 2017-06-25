Naples, Fla- - A dog owner was arrested after her pet Chihuahua was found living in poor conditions, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the home after a neighbor reported that a Chihuahua was being neglected.

Pictures provided by the neighbor showed that the animal was underweight and missing large areas of fur. The skin where there is no fur appeared to have bite marks that are red and inflamed, CCSO said.

Deputies determined that there was a lack of necessary sustenance, shelter and care for the Chihuaha.

Deputies arrested Militza Pacheotorres, the mother of a 15-year-old girl who is responsible for the care of the dog.

She was taken to the Naples Jail Center and remains in jail on a $10,000 bond.