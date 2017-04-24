Collier County fire jumps to over 7,000 acres

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla - - Fire personnel were able to get a better estimate of the size of the 30th Ave fire burning in Collier County and reports show the fire is 7,034 acres on Sunday.

This is a substantial increase from the last reports of 5,531 acres on Saturday.

“Part of the reason for the jump in acres is the fire activity we saw Friday night and into Saturday was after the last IR flight,” Incident Commander John Kern said. “It’s a combination of better mapping and an active fire.”

However, the fire containment still stands at 50 percent.

An aerial infrared imagery taken today above the #30thAveFire shows the fire is now 7,034 acres and remains 50% contained. — Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) April 23, 2017

Crews are out in the blaze trying to improve fire lines in all areas.

With reduced fire activity and a mandatory evacuation being lifted, the Collier County Emergency Information Hotline will close after 7 p.m. on Sunday. If flames become visible in that area people are urged to call 911.

