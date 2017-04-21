Cape Coral water restrictions now in effect

CAPE CORAL, Fla.-- Mandatory one-day watering restrictions are now in effect in Cape Coral.

An emergency water shortage declaration was declared April 14 by City Manager John Szerlag. The declaration requires all Cape Coral residents and businesses to reduce irrigation use to one day each week. Residents and businesses on private wells are included in the restrictions.

First violations are a warning; second violations will be $100 fines; third violations are $200 fines; and, fourth violations will be $400 fines plus disconnection from the irrigation system.