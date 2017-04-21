Cape Coral water restrictions now in effect

7:42 AM, Apr 21, 2017

Starting today the City of Cape Coral will only allow residents and businesses to water their lawns once a week.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CAPE CORAL, Fla.-- Mandatory one-day watering restrictions are now in effect in Cape Coral.

An emergency water shortage declaration was declared April 14 by City Manager John Szerlag. The declaration requires all Cape Coral residents and businesses to reduce irrigation use to one day each week.  Residents and businesses on private wells are included in the restrictions.

First violations are a warning; second violations will be $100 fines; third violations are $200 fines; and, fourth violations will be $400 fines plus disconnection from the irrigation system.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top