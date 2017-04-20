Cape Coral man helps police take down car theft and drug suspect

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Cape Coral Man took matters into his own hands, nabbing a man accused of driving a stolen car and carrying a large amount of drugs.

Jonathan Jones, better known by his friends as 'Moose', tells Four In Your Corner a man was driving 25 miles per hour over the speed limit in a residential area in a southeast Cape Coral neighborhood. The driver crashed into the back of his work trailer on Tuesday morning.



Jones says when he approached the man to make sure he was okay, the man told him not to call the cops. Lueng Chan ran away from the scene and Moose followed.



"I chased him about four or five blocks. The whole time I was on the phone with 911," he said.



Jones says he didn't know why the man ran. He eventually caught up to Chan along with a few Cape Coral officers.

Officers say Chan ignored multiple commands, refused to give his name or date of birth. Officers later found a syringe and prescription drugs that did not belong to him in Chan's possession.



"When they brought him down that's when they pulled all kinds of drugs out his pocket and that's when I found out the car was stolen six days ago."



According to a report, the car Chan was driving is a stolen car is linked to an investigation by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.



Jones says if he would have known what he knows now about Chan he probably wouldn't have chased him.



"All I was worried about was insurance. If he had that much drugs on him he had to have weapons too. I'm just glad I got to help the officers. I'm glad he's off the streets," he said.

Chan has been arrested close to 20 times. He is facing multiple charges including resisting an officer, possession of drugs without prescription, and leaving the scene of a crash.