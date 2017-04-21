Burn bans now in place in Fort Myers, Collier County

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Both the City of Fort Myers and Collier County have implemented temporary burn bans within those jurisdictions, in response to Gov. Scott's State of Emergency declaration in Florida.

During this ban, it will be illegal for anyone to set fire, or cause fire to be set, in any forest, grassland, wildland, marsh, vegetation, or land in urban or rural areas.

That also includes campfires, bonfires, fire pits, and the burning of yard trash or other debris.

Excluded from the ban are prescribed fires authorized by the Florida Forest Service, and residential outdoor cooking in proper equipment.

The ban in Fort Myers will remain until extreme drought conditions no longer exist in the city. The Collier County burn ban will remain until May 12, unless otherwise rescinded.

Earlier this month, Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a State of Emergency across the state due to widespread drought conditions and hundreds of fires burning.