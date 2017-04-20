Attorney: O'Reilly dismissal a lesson to employers

FT. MYERS, Fla - Former Fox News contributor Wendy Walsh said she was pleasantly surprised the network put women's rights ahead of profits by firing longtime talk show host Bill O'Reilly.

Last week, the New York Times reported the network and O'reilly settled several sexual harassment claims.

"I think it's important to try and stop these activities quickly, let someone know it's not what you are interested in," said Ft. Myers attorney Sean King.

King says if you feel you've been harassed at the work place the sooner you report it the better, so both sides can work out the issues without going to court.

"They should roundtable it with those involved and they should try and move on it quickly and timely," said King.

King says, your chances of winning a sexual harassment case can depend on how soon you report it.

O'Reilly hosted his show for more than 20 years since the Fox News Channel launched in 1996.

