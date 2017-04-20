Two people hit by car in Immokalee

Allison Morrow
7:59 PM, Apr 19, 2017
11:01 AM, Apr 20, 2017

COLLIER COUNT, Fla. -- We're working to get updated conditions on two people who were hit by a car in Immokalee on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- We're working to get updated conditions on two people who were hit by a car in Immokalee on Wednesday night.

According to the Immokalee Fire Control District, it happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of North 15th Street and Roberts Avenue.

According to the district, a Medflight was requested for at least one of the people.

We'll let you know as soon as we get more details.
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top