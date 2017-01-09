Injury reported in plant explosion in Hendry County

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. - A Hendry County worker is fighting for his life after he was involved in an explosion at a local chemical plant. Authorities say it happened Monday morning at Paramount Chemicals and Plastics in Felda, just north of Immokalee.

The plant reportedly specializes in water treatment for businesses.

Crews from several different agencies responded to the scene, and the victim was eventually flown to Lee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is now investigating the cause of the explosion.

