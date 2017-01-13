Home health nurse arrsted for stealing pills in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. -- A Port Charlotte woman has been charged with Grand Theft of a Controlled Substance after surveillance video showed her stealing pills from a client.

39-year-old Jessica Brown was arrested last week.

According to the Punta Gorda Police Department, the victim reported a significant number of Lorazepam pills missing from her home on December 31st. It was determined the only people with access to the pills were the victim's son and her home health nurse, Brown.

Surveillance cameras were installed prior to her next visit.

The victim then reported that 13 pills had gone missing following a visit by Brown. A review of the camera footage showed Brown removing pills from the bottle and placing them in her pocket.

Brown was pulled over by police and found to have 7 pills in her possession. She admitted to police that she had ingested 6 pills while in the home.

Brown was arrested and transported to the Charlotte County Jail. She has since been released on bond.