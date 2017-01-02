Group accused of stealing purse to pay bar tab in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- Two men have been arrested and charges are pending on a third person after accusations they stole a woman's purse to pay a bar tab at Back Streets Grill.

According to Cape Coral Police, the victim says she was at Rack'em Billiards on Friday night when a woman she was talking to stole her purse while she was distracted.

The victim told police that the woman and two men headed to nearby Back Streets to continue drinking and used a gift card from the purse to pay their bar tab.

Police have arrested 46-year-olds Thomas Crews of Cape Coral and Christopher Beyor of Fort Myers and charged them with Grand Theft and Defrauding an Innkeeper.

Beyor is also facing charges related to a retail theft in Lee County just before Christmas.

The female suspect has been identified by police, and has charges pending.