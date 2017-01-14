Friends openly weep at casket of slain officer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on the fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

Friends and family members wept openly as they walked by the American-flag-draped open casket of an Orlando Police sergeant gunned down in a Wal-Mart parking lot.

The funeral service for Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was being held Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Orlando, Florida.

Before the service, four helicopters flew overhead outside and then one peeled away in what is known as a "missing man" formation.

Authorities say Clayton was gunned down outside a Wal-Mart store in Orlando last Monday after she approached 41-year-old Markeith Loyd.

Hundreds of officers and deputies have been searching for him since Monday, and a $100,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.