WFTX
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Daily Forecast
Interactive Radar
Alerts
Live Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Videos
Hurricane News
+
Hurricane Center
Hurricane History
Traffic
The Morning Blend
+
Be On The Show
Hosts
Contests
Behind The Scenes
Paradise TV
The Blend Body Wise Challenge
News
+
Zika Virus
Local News
4 In Your Corner
Toxic Water
State
National
Sports
Viewers Voice
National Politics
Submit News Tips
Photo Galleries
Entertainment
+
Spelling Bee
The List
Right This Minute
Watercooler
Marketplace
+
Fall
The Daily Clutch
Heart Health
Videos
+
Latest Videos
Watch Live
Newsy
Fox 4 Youtube
Money
+
Consumer
Shop Smart
Financial Fitness
Dont Waste Your Money
Lifestyle
+
Holiday
Technology
Tell Me Something Good
Community Calendar
+
Submit Events
Contests
About Us
+
TV Listing
Contact Us
Staff
Advertise with Us
Jobs
Closed Captioning
Support
Speakers Talent Request Form
Support
Current
75°
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 74°
LO: 60°
HI: 77°
LO: 58°
HI: 77°
LO: 59°
Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
FMPD chief touts community policing
6:41 PM, Jan 14, 2017
Share Article
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
FT. MYERS, Fla -
Since settling into his role as ft. myers police chief 5 months ago, Derrick Diggs mission is clear.
"One of my major thrusts here is to try and build relationships with the entire Ft. Myers community."
Based on past experiences, the veteran lawman says once the cops become involved in fighting crime as it happens, something went wrong long before officers arrived on the scene.
"You'll see that where the crime is high, the community has very little involvement with the police department."
The chief says FMPD thwarted plots that would have resulted in 6 serious shootings in 2016.
He attributes that to community policing, which residents like Patty Duffy are buying into.
"I saw that happen in Buffalo, and it actually led to a decrease in the amount of crimes that we had."
Chief Diggs says any kind of community group that brings people together will help raise everyone's awareness about what's going on in their neighborhood.
"If you don't have what I call a neighborhood watch program do what you have to do to start one."
The chief says he's committed to working with youths and non-violent offenders in the community who need a second chance.
"That being said, I'm not soft on crime, I'm not a hug a thug type of guy."
Chief Diggs says he'll look at starting a program in Ft. Myers that allows juvenile offenders to clear their records by performing various community service projects.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story