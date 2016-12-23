Eagle cam eggs expected to hatch soon

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Christmas babies could be in the works in a Southwest Florida nest. or maybe new year's babies!
Bald eagles Harriet and M-15 of the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam in North Fort Myers are expecting. Two eggs were laid by Harriet on November 22nd and 25th, so we are close to the conclusion of the 35 day incubation period.
However, a delay in the incubation of the first egg has some worried about the vitality of the egg.
In the meantime, nest watchers are closely monitoring the eggs, which are due to hatch sometime between Christmas and New Year's Day.