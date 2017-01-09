Camper fire leaves man homeless

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a camper to go up in flames in Shady Acres RV Park Monday morning.

Several units from the San Carlos Park Fire Department responded to the fire at 3 a.m. on San Michel St. off of Tamiami Trail in South Fort Myers.

The camper is considered a total loss. One man living in the camper says he lost all of his belongings and about 500 dollars in cash but is happy to be alive.

There was some damage to nearby campers. No foul play is suspected. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.