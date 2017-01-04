Bonita Springs to discuss temporary marijuana dispensary ban

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- With stronger medical marijuana now on the books in Florida, one Southwest Florida city is looking to restrict it. And it's a discussion that the six councilman and the mayor will have in public hear inside of city hall.

They'll let the public make comments on whether or not they should put in place a temporary ban on medical marijuana dispensaries in Bonita Springs.

This is the second time Bonita Springs councilmen have weighed in on the issue.

They'll look into dates for when the ban on dispensaries would begin and what areas within the city the moratorium would cover. This all comes after the passage of Amendment 2 by an overwhelming margin in November, allowing more people to use higher strength medical marijuana as of Tuesday.

Before anyone can get their hands on medicinal pot, the Florida legislature and Department of Health still have to work out rules and regulations to govern the medical marijuana industry.

Locally, the village of Estero passed a measure banning marijuana dispensaries for 12 months and Charlotte County imposed a nine-month hold on dispensaries.

All those interested in attending the meeting, or weighing in on the dispensaries can do so. The meeting begins Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m.