This ear and nose hair trimmer is on sale for $12.99 (regularly $39.99)

When shopping for personal grooming tools, you want products that are easy to operate, effective, affordable and travel-ready. Delicate areas needing attention, such as the nose and ears, also require precision and comfort. Amazon now has an ear and nose hair trimmer on sale that checks off all these boxes.

The ZORAMI Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer Clipper is currently on sale for only $12.99, a $27 markdown from the regular retail price of $39.99. You will save 68% on this deal from Amazon.

The ZORAMI Nose and Ear Trimmer is a versatile personal grooming tool made with stainless steel for durability. The trimmer has a dual-edge blade that spins 360 degrees for precise cutting and minimal pulling.

Suitable for men or women, the trimmer can be used for hair removal for the nose, ears, eyebrows, beard or other facial hair. The one-button operation makes it simple to use without any complicated settings. And its compact size means you can toss it into a drawer at home or a travel bag when heading out on vacation.

You will need a AA battery to power the trimmer because it is not included in the box. However, a single battery can last six months with 5-minute interval use.

To clean the trimmer, remove the cutter head and run it underwater. A cover keeps the trimmer dust-free and ready to go.

Buy the ZORAMI Nose and Eart Trimmer from Amazon for $12.99 (was $39.99).

