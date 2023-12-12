Zelenskyy visits Washington as funding battle heats up

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday as additional U.S. funding to back Ukraine remains in question.

Zelenskyy is set to meet with President Joe Biden Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-two months into Ukraine's war with Russia, stakes remain high, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

"We're looking forward to this visit," Kirby said. "It's a chance for the president to get an update from President Zelenskyy about how things are going on the battlefront, but also to make it very clear to President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people that we're going to continue to support them, particularly at this very difficult time."

Also on Zelenskyy's U.S. schedule is a meeting with new House Speaker Mike Johnson. Arguably, the meeting with Johnson is most important for Zelenskyy.

House Republicans have said that any funding for Ukraine should also be paired with sweeping changes to security at the U.S. and Mexico border. This is a position most Democrats disagree with.

President Biden's latest proposal includes $61.4 billion in aid for Ukraine. Most of those funds would help provide new and replacement weapons for Ukraine, with some funds also helping with military assistance and humanitarian needs.

The $61.4 billion was part of a $106 billion request, which also includes funds for military funds for Israel and additional funds to secure the U.S. border.

"This is exactly the right time to be having President Zelenskyy in town to have these discussions," Kirby said. "Because of what's going on in Ukraine, the increased activity we're seeing by the Russian Armed Forces as winter approaches, but also what's going on on Capitol Hill and the argument that the President is going to be making with all of you tomorrow about the need to fund this supplemental."

Kirby added that the White House could potentially announce additional weapons being sent to Ukraine by the end of the year. But those weapons come at a cost, and the White House has said at some point, it won't have the funds to continue sending weapons to Ukraine without assistance from Congress.

