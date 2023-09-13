You can now get pumpkin-shaped tortilla chips for fall

Fall is almost here! That can mean only one thing: It is time to get your pumpkin game up.

And even Tostitos is getting in on the fun with their brand-new chips. These adorable pumpkin-shaped (and colored) Tostitos are available in 11-ounce bags for $5.19 right now. They are a Target exclusive.

Whether you want these Original Spooky Pumpkins Tostitos for your kid’s lunch box or as Halloween party apps (how cute would these be in a cauldron-shaped bowl!?), these chips will become your go-to for seasonal snacking.

The chips are shaped like pumpkins and colored with annatto extract for an orange appearance but are unflavored, so they should taste like regular corn tortilla chips.

You can get them online or in the store; we recommend making a visit to your local Target, since the Halloween aisles are too spooktacular to miss. If there was ever a time to shop in-store it is the spooky season!

You can do more with these pumpkin-shaped Tostitos than just set them next to store-bought salsa or queso. Consider serving them with Tostisto’s official Spooky Pumpkin Sesame Dip, or go for savory with a Jack Skellington Dip from Hungry Happenings. Made with shredded chicken, cream cheese and Miracle Whip, this dip is the perfect complement to these pumpkin-shaped tortilla chips.

Or for a Tex-Mex option, create a seven-layer dip with a spider web theme. The black olives become the “spiders” and the sour cream is laid out in a spider web form. Even the pickiest witch would dig this dip!

If you are looking to save more on your Halloween snacks, consider the Favorite Day Orange and Black Tortilla Chips. A 12-ounce bag costs just $3, and you can get 20% off with Target Circle. This applies to other Favorite Day and Good and Gather seasonal finds, so you can save big on all your Halloween-themed snacks.

