'The hostages are back': Trump touts Gaza ceasefire deal before Israeli legislature

President Donald Trump received a standing ovation at the Israeli Knesset on Monday as he celebrated a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

He spoke to Israel’s national legislature shortly after Hamas released the remaining 20 living Israeli hostages as part of the ceasefire deal brokered by Trump.

"The hostages are back," President Trump said. "Isn't that nice? First time I said the hostages are back. It feels so good to say it."

President Trump spent more than 10 minutes thanking those involved in helping achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu, adviser Steve Witkoff, son-in-law Jared Kushner and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

President Trump recalled how the war started; Hamas launched a surprise attack on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 200 hostages.

"Never forget and never again," President Trump said to applause.

Following the attack, Israel launched an assault on Gaza, killing thousands in its effort to destroy Hamas.

"Israel, with our help, has won all that they can," President Trump added. "By force of arms, you've won ... Now it's time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East."

President Trump’s 20-point plan, agreed to by Israel and Hamas, calls for the demilitarization of Gaza, including Hamas surrendering all its weapons. The president touted the agreement as a positive step for Palestinians, noting he plans to take part in the effort to rebuild Gaza.

"The total focus of Gazans must be on restoring the fundamentals of stability, safety, dignity and economic development, so they can finally have the better life that their children really do deserve after all these decades of horror," President Trump said.

While most of President Trump’s speech was celebrated, there was a brief moment of tension. A Knesset member was escorted out after shouting at the president. The chamber quickly erupted in chants of “Trump! Trump! Trump!” to drown out the interruption.