Trump eyes meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy as Russia-Ukraine peace talks progress

The push for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal by U.S. President Donald Trump continues, but more clarity on Russia’s position may not come until next week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Trump face consequential decisions in the days ahead that could determine whether the largest and deadliest war in Europe since the end of World War II extends into another calendar year.

"We won't know for a little while, but we're making progress," President Trump said Tuesday night.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, the president expressed optimism, noting Zelensky appears more receptive than ever to the undisclosed terms apart from a few details. Attention now turns to Moscow to see if Putin will agree to recent changes in the peace proposal.

President Trump said senior adviser Steve Witkoff likely will meet with Putin next week to learn more, while Army Secretary Dan Driscoll is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian officials at the same time to get immediate feedback on any changes.

"They're going to be meeting with President Putin, I believe, next week in Moscow," President Trump said. "...You know what the deadline for me is when it's over. And I think everybody's tired of fighting at this moment."

One possibility for the deal is the creation of a demilitarized zone — land kept neutral to prevent future fighting. While the DMZ separating North and South Korea is one of the most well-known, many have been established to halt violence after wars.

President Trump has said he wants to meet with Putin and Zelenskyy in person again, but only when the parties are extremely close to finalizing an agreement.