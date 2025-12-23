Woman stabbed to death inside Barnes & Noble in Florida, suspect in custody

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A woman is dead after she was stabbed inside a Palm Beach Gardens bookstore Monday evening, police confirmed.

Police responded to the Barnes & Noble at 11380 Legacy Avenue just before 8 p.m. and found a woman inside the store suffering from a stab wound.

The victim, identified as 65-year-old Rita Loncharich, was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Witnesses told police that the suspect, later identified as Antonio Moore, 40, ran out of the store after stabbing the victim. Police say Moore was located shortly after the incident.

Arrest records show Moore was taken into custody at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and is being held without bond.

WPTV reached out to Legacy Place for comment on whether they are enhancing on-site security. A spokesperson sent this statement:

We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of a customer following an incident on property. Our hearts are with the victim’s family, friends and all those impacted. Police responded quickly and a suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Safety remains our top priority. We are working closely with local law enforcement, enhancing our on-site security presence and reviewing protocols with tenants.

Police are still investigating to determine a motive for the homicide. A spokesperson for Barnes & Noble said they do not comment on ongoing investigations.