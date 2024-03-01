Where to watch the 2024 Oscar-nominated films online

The 2024 Academy Awards are airing on Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC, so you’ve got a little over a week to watch all of the nominated films.

Lucky for you, you may be able to watch them from the comfort of your living room couch, depending on which streaming services you subscribe to.

Time is limited, so you may only be able to catch a handful of these excellent films. Which ones should you prioritize? The ones with the most Oscar nods, of course!

This year’s must-see movie is Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” the World War II-era drama that chronicled the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer as he and his team developed the atomic bomb. The movie received 13 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Acting nods for Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt.

The second most nominated film was “Poor Things,” a unique and whimsical dark comedy about a female Frankenstein-esque creation learning how to make her way in the world. It received 11 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress in a Leading Role for Emma Stone.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” should also be on your “must-watch” list. It’s a harrowing true story about an Osage woman (played by Lily Gladstone) who’s married to a white man (Leonardo DiCaprio) in 1920s Oklahoma. The film chronicles a horrific spate of Osage Nation deaths at the hands of greedy oil businessmen. It received 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Martin Scorsese and Best Actress for Gladstone.

Once you’ve knocked out these three, try to see as many of the Best Picture nominated films as possible.

Here’s where you can stream this year’s most-nominated movies:

Best Picture Nominees

“American Fiction” — Buy on Prime Video

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Buy or rent on Prime Video or watch on Apple TV+

“Barbie” — Stream on Max

“The Holdovers” — Stream on Peacock or watch on Apple TV+

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Buy on Prime Video or watch on Apple TV+

“Maestro” — Stream on Netflix

“Oppenheimer” — Stream on Peacock or rent or buy on Prime Video

“Past Lives” — Stream on Paramount+

“Poor Things” — Buy on Prime Video or watch on Hulu starting March 7

“The Zone of Interest” — Buy on Prime Video

Best Actress Nominees

“Nyad” (Annette Bening) — Stream on Netflix

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Lily Gladstone) — Buy on Prime Video or watch on Apple TV+

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Sandra Hüller) — Buy or rent on Prime Video or watch on Apple TV+

“Maestro” (Carey Mulligan) — Stream on Netflix

“Poor Things” (Emma Stone) — Buy on Prime Video or watch on Hulu starting March 7

Best Actor Nominees

“Maestro” (Bradley Cooper) — Stream on Netflix

“Rustin” (Colman Domingo) — Stream on Netflix

“The Holdovers” (Paul Giamatti) — Stream on Peacock or watch on Apple TV+

“Oppenheimer” (Cillian Murphy) — Stream on Peacock or rent or buy on Prime Video

“American Fiction” (Jeffrey Wright) — Buy on Prime Video

