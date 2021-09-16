Morning coastal showers pushing inland later

This morning we're starting off with scattered showers up and down the coast. Eventually, those showers will push inland bringing scattered storms for the afternoon hours. Expect highs to cap out near 90° with the coastal communities feeling slightly cooler due to the earlier storm start. Lows at night will fall back to the mid-70s. It looks like we will be stuck in this rain pattern for the next several days.

However, temperatures this weekend will be slightly warmer than what we're expecting today. Sunday will also bring a shift in the winds which will bring us our typical afternoon showers and storms.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

The NHC is monitoring Invest 96 northeast of the Bahamas and Invest 95 south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Both will have a chance to develop in the coming days with Invest 95 having the highest chance.

FOX 4 FORECASTER LAUREN PETRELLI

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.