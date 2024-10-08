Waffle House closes locations in Cape Coral, Punta Gorda and Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFTX) — Waffle House announced it's closing several locations ahead of Hurricane Milton's landfall.
Our #whindex status maps reflect our closures as of 2pm today in advance of #HurricaneMilton. More updates to come. Please stay safe.— Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) October 8, 2024
**Due to the potential for variations in Milton's path, this information is subject to change without notice. Please follow local guidance. pic.twitter.com/AWig09L8bP
The "Waffle House Index" or #whindex is often shared on social media to predict where a storm will hit as Waffle Houses are known for closing only in severe situations.