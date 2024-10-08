Watch Now
Waffle House closes locations in Cape Coral, Punta Gorda and Fort Myers

Mike Stewart/AP
waffle-house.jpg
Posted

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFTX) — Waffle House announced it's closing several locations ahead of Hurricane Milton's landfall.

The "Waffle House Index" or #whindex is often shared on social media to predict where a storm will hit as Waffle Houses are known for closing only in severe situations.

