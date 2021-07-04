Storm essentials: personal and home safety items

FLORIDA — During hurricane season, there’s a list of must-have items you need to stay safe.
The following essential items include:
- Drinking Water (one gallon per day per person for 7 days)
- Non-perishable Food
- Manual Can Opener
- Juice, soft drinks, instant coffee or tea, dry milk
- Camp stove, grill (with fuel) for outdoor use only, lighter or waterproof matches
- Pots, pans, cooking utensils, disposable plates, cups and cutlery
- Plastic wrap, zip lock bags, garbage bags
- Coolers with wheels for easier movement for food and ice storage
- Freeze water in jugs or zip lock bags to keep food cool
- Keepsakes, significant photos and important papers
- Coins, cash, credit cards and/or travelers checks
Pets and Service animals items:
- Water (one gallon per day for seven days for each animal)
- Cage or carrier for each animal
- Food and treats
- Toys and comfort Items
- Cleaning supplies
- Identification, immunization records and photographs
If you evacuate, take your pet with you and do not tether pets outside during a storm.
Personal items include:
- First aid kit and instruction book
- Flashlights with extra batteries
- Basic tool kit, including a hammer, wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers, etc.
- Specialized tools for water or gas valves
- Plastic tarps with grommets or roll plastic sheeting
- Assorted screws, nails and other fasteners
- Duct tape
- Canvas or leather work gloves