Watch
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Storm essentials: personal and home safety items

Items to stay safe during hurricane season
items.[0].image.alt
Jessica Moore
storm
Posted at 3:37 PM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 15:37:05-04

FLORIDA — During hurricane season, there’s a list of must-have items you need to stay safe.

The following essential items include:

  • Drinking Water (one gallon per day per person for 7 days)
  • Non-perishable Food
  • Manual Can Opener
  • Juice, soft drinks, instant coffee or tea, dry milk
  • Camp stove, grill (with fuel) for outdoor use only, lighter or waterproof matches
  • Pots, pans, cooking utensils, disposable plates, cups and cutlery
  • Plastic wrap, zip lock bags, garbage bags
  • Coolers with wheels for easier movement for food and ice storage
  • Freeze water in jugs or zip lock bags to keep food cool
  • Keepsakes, significant photos and important papers
  • Coins, cash, credit cards and/or travelers checks

Pets and Service animals items:

  • Water (one gallon per day for seven days for each animal)
  • Cage or carrier for each animal
  • Food and treats
  • Toys and comfort Items
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Identification, immunization records and photographs

If you evacuate, take your pet with you and do not tether pets outside during a storm.
Personal items include:

  • First aid kit and instruction book
  • Flashlights with extra batteries
  • Basic tool kit, including a hammer, wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers, etc.
  • Specialized tools for water or gas valves
  • Plastic tarps with grommets or roll plastic sheeting
  • Assorted screws, nails and other fasteners
  • Duct tape
  • Canvas or leather work gloves
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stormshield-app.jpeg

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018

About Us

Download the Fox 4 Free Mobile Apps
HURRICANE PHOTO GALLERIES
Clewiston braces for Dorian 10.jpg

News Photo Gallery

1:55 PM, Sep 02, 2019

News Photo Gallery

2:55 PM, Aug 30, 2019

Homepage Gallery

4:55 PM, Oct 09, 2018
Photos: Hurricane Michael heads towards Florida panhandle

Hurricane

4:28 PM, Oct 09, 2018

Hurricane

2:01 PM, Sep 11, 2018
Photos: Everglades City post-Hurricane Irma

Hurricane

10:06 AM, Sep 26, 2017

2021 STORM NAMES

AnaLarry
BillMindy
ClaudetteNicholas
Danny Odette
Elsa Peter
FredRose
Grace Sam
HenriTeresa
Ida Victor
Julian Wanda
Kate

HURRICANE TERMS TO KNOW

Tropical Storm WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.