Watch
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Must-Have Supplies

Russia Ukraine War Donations
Carlos Osorio/AP
A box of first aid kits are collected at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Russia Ukraine War Donations
Posted at 12:39 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 12:49:01-04

When preparing for a tropical storm or hurricane, it is important that you have a supply kit ready to go.

Here are the supplies the Fox 4 weather team recommends you keep on-hand if a dangerous tropical system heads for Southwest Florida:

  • Cash (ATMs may not work after the storm)
  • Cellular phone and charger
  • Charging station (a bank of power with ports for USB/USB-C powered devices)
  • Drinking water (rule of thumb - 1 gallon per person per day)
  • Prescription medications (2-week supply)
  • Camera
  • Books, magazines, and toys
  • Ice chest and ice
  • Disposable plates, glasses and utensils
  • Manual can opener
  • Battery-operated TV/Radio and clock
  • Spare batteries
  • Flashlights or lantern
  • Toilet paper
  • Diapers and wipes
  • Baby food and formula
  • First aid kit
  • Plastic tarp sheeting
  • Duct or masking tape
  • Nails, rope, lumber and tools
  • Leather-palmed work gloves
  • Plastic garbage bags
  • Insect repellent and sunscreen
  • Dried fruit and nuts
  • Soap and detergent
  • Portable camping solar shower
  • Unscented bleach for sterilization
  • Tincture of iodine or water purification tablets
  • Pet food and medicine
  • Fire extinguisher
  • Fuel for generators and cars
  • Propane gas for grills
  • Charcoal and lighter fluid
  • Waterproof matches and sterno
  • Non-perishable food
  • Powdered milk, evaporated milk or Parmalat
  • Canned meats or fish
  • Canned fruits and vegetables
  • Dried foods
  • Peanut butter and jelly
  • Canned soups/chili
  • Crackers/cookies
  • Coffee/tea
  • Disinfectant
  • Cereal
  • Pudding
  • Rain gear
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2022 STORM NAMES

AlexLisa
BonnieMartin
ColinNicole
DanielleOwen
EarlPaula
FionaRichard
GastonShary
HermineTobias
IanVirginie
JuliaWalter
Karl

FOX4 Weather Cameras
FOX4 Tower Cam (Cape Coral) Luminary Hotel Bayfront Inn Naples Tarpon Lodge Pink Shell Resort Charlotte Harbor