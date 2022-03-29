Must-Have Supplies

When preparing for a tropical storm or hurricane, it is important that you have a supply kit ready to go.
Here are the supplies the Fox 4 weather team recommends you keep on-hand if a dangerous tropical system heads for Southwest Florida:
- Cash (ATMs may not work after the storm)
- Cellular phone and charger
- Charging station (a bank of power with ports for USB/USB-C powered devices)
- Drinking water (rule of thumb - 1 gallon per person per day)
- Prescription medications (2-week supply)
- Camera
- Books, magazines, and toys
- Ice chest and ice
- Disposable plates, glasses and utensils
- Manual can opener
- Battery-operated TV/Radio and clock
- Spare batteries
- Flashlights or lantern
- Toilet paper
- Diapers and wipes
- Baby food and formula
- First aid kit
- Plastic tarp sheeting
- Duct or masking tape
- Nails, rope, lumber and tools
- Leather-palmed work gloves
- Plastic garbage bags
- Insect repellent and sunscreen
- Dried fruit and nuts
- Soap and detergent
- Portable camping solar shower
- Unscented bleach for sterilization
- Tincture of iodine or water purification tablets
- Pet food and medicine
- Fire extinguisher
- Fuel for generators and cars
- Propane gas for grills
- Charcoal and lighter fluid
- Waterproof matches and sterno
- Non-perishable food
- Powdered milk, evaporated milk or Parmalat
- Canned meats or fish
- Canned fruits and vegetables
- Dried foods
- Peanut butter and jelly
- Canned soups/chili
- Crackers/cookies
- Coffee/tea
- Disinfectant
- Cereal
- Pudding
- Rain gear