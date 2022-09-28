LIST: What food to save and what to throw out after a power outage

TAMPA, Fla. — Is the food in the refrigerator and freezer safe after a power outage? Use these charts from FoodSafety.gov as a guide to determine what to keep and what to throw out.
|Type of Food
|Held above 40 °F for more than 2 hours
|Meat, poultry, seafood
|Raw or leftover cooked meat, poultry, fish, or seafood;
soy meat substitutes
|Discard
|Thawing meat or poultry
|Discard
|Salads: Meat, tuna, shrimp, chicken, or egg salad
|Discard
|Gravy, stuffing, broth
|Discard
|Lunchmeats, hot dogs, bacon, sausage, dried beef
|Discard
|Pizza with any topping
|Discard
|Canned hams labeled "Keep Refrigerated"
|Discard
|Canned meats and fish, opened
|Discard
|Casseroles, soups, stews
|Discard
|Cheese
|Soft cheeses: blue/bleu, Roquefort, Brie, Camembert, cottage, cream, Edam, Monterey Jack, ricotta, mozzarella, Muenster, Neufchatel, queso blanco, queso fresco
|Discard
|Hard cheeses: Cheddar, Colby, Swiss, Parmesan, provolone, Romano
|Keep
|Processed cheeses
|Keep
|Shredded cheeses
|Discard
|Low-fat cheeses
|Discard
|Grated Parmesan, Romano, or combination (in can or jar)
|Keep
|Dairy
|Milk, cream, sour cream, buttermilk, evaporated milk, yogurt, eggnog, soy milk
|Discard
|Butter, margarine
|Keep
|Baby formula, opened
|Discard
|Eggs
|Fresh shell eggs, eggs hard-cooked in shell, egg dishes, egg products
|Discard
|Custards and puddings, quiche
|Discard
|Fruits
|Fresh fruits, cut
|Discard
|Fresh fruits, uncut
|Keep
|Fruit juices, opened
|Keep
|Canned fruits, opened
|Keep
|Dried fruits, raisins, candied fruits, dates
|Keep
|Sliced or shredded coconut
|Discard
|Sauces, Spreads, Jams
|Opened mayonnaise, tartar sauce, horseradish
|Discard
(if above 50 °F for more than 8 hrs)
|Peanut butter
|Keep
|Jelly, relish, taco sauce, mustard, catsup, olives, pickles
|Keep
|Worcestershire, soy, barbecue, hoisin sauces
|Keep
|Fish sauces, oyster sauce
|Discard
|Opened vinegar-based dressings
|Keep
|Opened creamy-based dressings
|Discard
|Spaghetti sauce, opened
|Discard
|Bread, cakes, cookies, pasta, grains
|Bread, rolls, cakes, muffins, quick breads, tortillas
|Keep
|Refrigerator biscuits, rolls, cookie dough
|Discard
|Cooked pasta, rice, potatoes
|Discard
|Pasta salads with mayonnaise or vinaigrette
|Discard
|Fresh pasta
|Discard
|Cheesecake
|Discard
|Breakfast foods: waffles, pancakes, bagels
|Keep
|Pies and pastry
|Cream filled pastries
|Discard
|Pies: Any with filling containing eggs or milk, e.g., custard, cheese-filled, or chiffon; quiche.
|Discard
|Fruit pies
|Keep
|Vegetables
|Fresh vegetables, cut
|Discard
|Fresh vegetables, uncut
|Keep
|Fresh mushrooms, herbs, spices
|Keep
|Greens, pre-cut, pre-washed, packaged
|Discard
|Vegetables, cooked
|Discard
|Tofu, cooked
|Discard
|Vegetable juice, opened
|Discard
|Baked potatoes
|Discard
|Commercial garlic in oil
|Discard
|Potato salad
|Discard
|Casseroles, soups, stews
|Discard
|Type of food
|Contains ice crystals and feels cold as if refrigerated
|Thawed and held above 40°F for more than 2 hours
|Meat, poultry, seafood
|Meat, poultry, seafood – all types of cuts
|Refreeze
|Discard
|stews, soups
|Refreeze
|Discard
|Dairy
|Milk
|Refreeze
(some loss of texture)
|Discard
|Eggs (out of shell) and egg products
|Refreeze
|Discard
|Ice cream, frozen yogurt
|Discard
|Discard
|Cheese (soft and semi-soft)
|Refreeze (some loss of texture)
|Discard
|Hard cheeses
|Refreeze
|Refreeze
|Shredded cheeses
|Refreeze
|Discard
|Cheesecake
|Refreeze
|Discard
|Fruits
|Juices
|Refreeze
|Refreeze. (discard if mold, yeasty smell, or sliminess develops)
|Home or commercially packaged
|Refreeze
(will change texture and flavor)
|Refreeze (discard if mold, yeasty smell, or sliminess develops)
|Vegetables
|Juices
|Refreeze
|Discard after held above 40°F for 6 hours
|Home or commercially packaged or blanched
|Refreeze (may suffer texture and flavor loss)
|Discard after held above 40°F for 6 hours
|Breads and pastries
|Breads, rolls, muffins, cakes (without custard fillings)
|Refreeze
|Refreeze
|Cakes, pies, pastries with custard or cheese filling
|Refreeze
|Discard
|Pie crusts, commercial and homemade bread dough
|Refreeze (some quality loss may occur)
|Refreeze (quality loss is considerable)
|Other Foods
|Casseroles: pasta, rice-based
|Refreeze
|Discard
|Flour, cornmeal, nuts
|Refreeze
|Refreeze
|Breakfast items: waffles, pancakes, bagels
|Refreeze
|Refreeze
|Frozen meal, entree, specialty item (pizza, sausage and biscuit, meat pie, convenience foods)
|Refreeze
|Discard