Lee County says masks will still be required for hurricane shelters

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — This hurricane season, Lee County Emergency Management has laid out some new rules for emergency shelters that include COVID-19 guidelines.

Sandra Tapfumaneyi, Director, Lee County Public Safety says public shelters will continue to open on an as-needed basis and if the time comes, people will still be required to wear face masks and social distance.

“We will, and if we need to, expand our shelters to open more shelters to allow us to spread people apart. we are ready to do that. we just want to encourage people to bring their own supplies, we will have face masks and hand sanitizer available,” said Tapfumaney.

The county says they are following the guidance they have received from both the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (CDC)

People are still urged to use public shelters as the last resort and should plan to stay with family or friends outside of their evacuation area.

Tapfumaney says if people do need to use one of the public shelters- they ask that you bring a few additional items with you.

"In addition to the normal supplies, you would bring with you to a shelter, such as food and water and a sleeping bag, something to sleep on, and materials to keep you occupied.

We encourage you to bring some of that personal protective equipment like masks and hand sanitizer with you.

FEMA has a similar message.

It says this year, part of hurricane preparedness is making sure you are vaccinated.

The county says for families who need to use medical equipment that relies on electricity, you are encouraged to apply for the county's special needs shelters.

Gateway High School is a new shelter that has been added to the location list and for more information on availability and shelters in your area, click here.

